Nigerian comic act, actor, and content creator Woli Arole has just announced his graduation from Met Film school in the UK.

Read his post:

I came, I saw, I conquered!!!. This is just the beginning. Latest graduate from METFILM school London @metfilmschool. It was worth my time on the train, leaving my comfort zone, shaking in the cold and learning new things. I want to dedicate this to every young person with a DREAM, go get it. To every one of my fans and family always showing me love this is for you. I love you all. Arole the GLOBE is yours go get it, the WORLD awaits the manifestation of SONS OF GOD. To my King, my Lord, my Saviour JESUS, I am nothing without YOU. Thanks for your GRACE over me. Arole to the GLOBE 🌏!!!!!