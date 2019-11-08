By Jennifer Okundia

Popular hair entrepreneur and Instagram sensation Nwanneka Nkumah, known as Mizwanneka has narrated her ordeal with policemen in Lagos.

The mom of 3 disclosed how she was harassed and her nails broken by the men after they stopped her car for a search and she told them not to forcefully open the compartment in her vehicle.

Wanneka revealed that she hid her phone in her skirt when it was obvious her phone was about to be seized, but one of the policemen put his hand inside her skirt and brought out the phone.

Although the perpetrators have been found, Mizwanneka isn’t accepting pleas from them as she demands justice.

In a very long post, the businesswoman who is now receiving treatment at a hospital wrote:

So I was going back home from work at exactly 1 am this morning and these policemen,I don’t even know what these ones are called , stopped the car I was in and asked us to open the car for a search which we did and he searched everywhere , came to where I was sitting and tried to forcefully open the middle compartment , I said “ oga use the bottom Abeg don’t force it . Then this policeman who I assumed was already high on drug or something started shouting that y must I tell him that, I was first shocked and trying to understand where the sudden shout came from and he immediately started saying, you must be mad and all the curses on his mouth. It was 1 am in the morning, and the only thing I could do was try to reach out to my phone while he was still shouting. Immediately he saw my phone, he forcefully tried to take it from me, I quickly put the phone under my skirt and the police put his hands right under my skirt and took the phone. I tried to reach out to my other phone, he held me sooo tight and broke 1 of my nails, I started bleeding, I got down from the car and held his shirt, then 2 more came out, started dragging me everywhere .3 men on 1 woman😳 wow @nigerianpolice u can do better. They dragged me until the broke 3 other nails and all 3 started bleeding again. I held the man, told him to kill me which he actually tried to do. I took off my sneakers and told him we will both die there today. All 3 of them started assaulting me and pushing me around until people came around and they started begging. I refused and told them they must take me to the station since that’s what they wanted to do, I held on to his shirt cause they were trying to run away and of course, all 3 of them overpowered me and then ran away with my sneakers.

@nigerianpolice @nigerianpoliceambassador @ruggedybaba I need you, people, to help ask these people what criminal offense they caught me on before inflicting all these injuries. I was quietly sitting in the car while they were searching, I stopped when they asked I stopped, I didn’t stop them from doing their jobs until they guy started abusing me .this was happening just 2 mins away from my office.

Nigerian police or Nigerian armed robbers

Nigeria police need to explain to me why I was treated like a common criminal, they need to explain why the stole my sneakers, they also need to explain why they spoilt my car, all I did was drive back home from work cause I finished from work late. Was I supposed to sleep in my office for the fear of the Nigerian police ? Someone plz help me tag them cause I need to know what will happen to my nails and all the body aches that I have now. @ruggedybaba plz I need you to act and have these people give me answers.