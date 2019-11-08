Acclaimed author and feminist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, will be honoured with the United Nations Foundation Global Leadership Award on November 20, 2019, in New York.

Adichie will be awarded for “her work using literature and story-telling to connect with people across generations and cultures.”

The award will be presented at the Foundation’s annual Global Leadership Dinner, The Guardian reports.

This year’s event themed ‘We the Peoples’ will take place on the eve of the UN’s 75th anniversary.

The purpose of the event is to recall and honour the vision of the founders of the UN: to save future generations from the scourge of war, reaffirm faith in human rights and equal rights, ensure justice and international law, and promote social progress and freedom.

The Foundation acts as a strategic partner to help the UN mobilise the resources it needs to grow a diverse and durable constituency for collective action.

Its annual Global Leadership Dinner honours individuals and organisations who have shown ‘extraordinary leadership’. It is widely recognised as a signature event for the UN community.

The renowned writer will also keynote a signature event as part of the Vanderbilt University Chancellor’s Lecture Series on Nov. 21.

Adichie’s talk, “Writer, Thinker, Feminist: Vignettes from Life,” will take place at 6:30 p.m. in Langford Auditorium. The event, hosted by Interim Chancellor and Provost Susan R. Wente, will be free and open to the public.

Adichie is excepted to discuss her writing and experiences speaking around the world about feminism and the power of individual stories.

Following the keynote talk, Gertrude Conaway Vanderbilt Distinguished Professor of Humanities Tracy D. Sharpley-Whiting, who chairs African American and Diaspora Studies, and Arelis Benetiz, a graduate student in Religion, Psychology and Culture, will lead a question-and-answer session with Adichie. A book signing will follow the event.