The Department of State Services (DSS) said no one has turned up at its headquarters to take delivery of detained activist, politician and publisher of Sahara Reporters, after it received the court order to release him.

Spokesman of the agency, Dr Peter Afunanya said it is imperative for accountability reasons that someone collect Sowore from the agency.

“It is important that the public notes that since the receipt of the Order, no person has turned up at the DSS to take delivery of him. This becomes imperative for reasons of accountability”, Afunanya said in a statement Friday.

“The DSS wishes to confirm that it has received the court order for the release of Omoyele Sowore,” the statement read.

“However, the Court has been properly briefed on this development and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with its Order.

“The Service, under the leadership of Yusuf Magaji Bichi (fwc), as the Director General, is not a lawless organization and will never obstruct justice or disobey Court Orders. It, therefore, affirms that it will do all that is needful once the appropriate processes have been concluded.

Sowore got into DSS trouble after he called out Nigerians to join his Revolution Now movement, with a national demonstration on 5 August.

But the DSS arrested him in Lagos 3 August and later flew him to Abuja where he is still being detained, despite a court order releasing on bail.

Sowore’s lawyer with Femi Falana has threatened to sue the DSS.