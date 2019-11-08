Nollywood lovebirds Linda Ejiofor and husband Ibrahim Suleiman are already a year in marriage.
The couple took to social media to thank God for bringing them this far. Watch their videos.
View this post on Instagram
On this day, 1 year ago, we signed legal documents. 365 days. A full trip around the sun. Waking up everyday knowing that I won the lottery. Happy Anniversary, Sunshine. I love you in more ways than I could ever exhaust expressing. God bless you for me, 'Oma. ❤ #isquared18 #sonOfAisha #captainQuest
What do you think?