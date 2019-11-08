By Nimot Sulaimon

Glory Ewatomi Oluwapamilerin, an undergraduate identified as miz_lerin on Instagram won an iPhone 11 pro max on Friday during the Jumia Black Friday treasure hunt.

The lucky girl participated in the 99% app-only treasure hunt on Jumia.

Attempts to reach the winner to comment proved abortive but she posted the big win on her Instagram page.

