Speaking at a Fast Company’s Innovation Festival, Kanye West has disclosed his intention to run for the presidency in 2024.

“When people say it’s crass to call yourself a billionaire, I say I might legally change my name to Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West for a year until y’all understand exactly what it is,” he said. “It will be on the license plate.”

“When I run for president in 2024 —” West said, to laughter from the audience. “What y’all laughing at?”

He also revealed that he would “create so many jobs” if elected into office.

“I’m not going to run, I’m going to walk,” he said. “What they’re saying is Kanye’s crazy — one and three African Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can’t say nothing because they’re so scared.”

The rapper went on to speak on how African American voters are treated as a “demographic” alone, and how he experienced the same as an African American fashion designer.

“As black designers out of America, you can’t have an opinion,” he said. “You can only be the consumer… you can only be a demographic.”

“And that a boardroom says ‘this is the black demographic…This is who you’re supposed to vote on,” he continued. “This is what you’re supposed to buy. This is your Popeye’s chicken sandwich you’re supposed to eat on. I have seen the boardroom and back. And it’s completely the concept of a demographic.”