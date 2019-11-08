The ‘Star Wars’ actor is the latest to sign up for ‘Rebel Ridge’

Star Wars actor John Boyega is the latest name to sign up for the new Netflix thriller Rebel Ridge.

The show comes courtesy of Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier.

As Collider has learned, Boyega will join the film, playing an ex-marine uncovering injustices across America. It’s set to be produced by Saulnier alongside Anish Savjani, Neil Kopp, Vincent Savino, with Macon Blair as executive producer.

The film will follow Boyega’s role in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, which lands in cinemas on December 20.

Last week, Boyega prompted a light-hearted debate on the internet by tweeting his belief that Anakin Skywalker is a better Jedi than the new trilogy’s heroine, Rey. According to NME.

“I’m sorry guys,” Boyega wrote on Twitter, “but Anakin slapping all of us in a pit of lava. Including Kylo.” It led fans to brand him a “Stanakin”.

It was revealed today (November 8) that Star Wars films are set to “go into hiatus” after The Rise Of Skywalker, according to Disney CEO Bob Iger.

Recent figures show that The Rise of Skywalker is on course to score the lowest opening weekend box office figures of the trilogy.