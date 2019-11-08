Jigawa State and Local Governments Contributory Pension Board (JSLCPB) have confirmed the payment of N327,180,228.35 as terminal benefits for 362 retirees.

The board also dispelled rumour that it was indebted and was even trying to sell its headquarters’ building in Dutse.

The Executive Secretary of the board, Alhaji Hashim Fagam, disclosed this in a statement released in Dutse on Friday.

Fagam said out of the number, 148 people retired from the State Civil Service, adding that the board also paid 12, 689,318.38 as terminal and death benefits to heirs or relations of 15 people that died while in active service in the same service.

He said N118, 625572.64 was also paid to 104 people that retired from the State Local Government Service, while N3, 211,765.71 was paid to relations of those who died as death benefits in the same service.

He said that all the payments were made in October.

According to the executive secretary, the board paid N108, 627,330.86 as gratuities to 231 officers of the Local Government Education Authority, while N65, 950,655.60 was paid to the relations of those that died while in the service of the Local Education Authority.

He said the board had refunded N341, 327.65 as 8 percent contribution to officers who retired prematurely.