Thirteen commissioners of Police recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police, have been deployed to various commands and zones of the Nigerian Police Force, on the order of the Inspector General Mohammed Adamu.

The posting takes immediate effect.

Adamu charged them to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force.

He further directed the officers to ensure adequate supervision of their formations and commands to enhance the drive at repositioning the Force for improved service delivery.

Full list of the Senior Police Officers

AIG Dan Bature,fdc – AIG DFA FHQ

AIG Hyelasinda Kimo Musa – AIG PMF

AIG Yunana Y. Babas, mni– AIG Zone 8 Lokoja

AIG Dan Mallam Mohammed,fdc – AIG SPU

AIG Mua’zu Zubairu Halilu – AIG CTU

AIG Rabiu Yusuf – AIG ICT

AIG Ahmed Iliyasu – AIG Zone 2, Lagos

AIG Mohammed Uba Kura – AIG Maritime

AIG Zaki M. Ahmed – AIG Zone 6, Calabar

AIG Zama Bala Senchi – AIG Community Policing

AIG Bello A. Sadiq – AIG Zone 1, Kano

AIG Austin Agbonlahor Iwero,fdc – AIG DOPS FHQ

AIG Lawal Ado – AIG Works