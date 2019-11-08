Thirteen commissioners of Police recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police, have been deployed to various commands and zones of the Nigerian Police Force, on the order of the Inspector General Mohammed Adamu.
The posting takes immediate effect.
Adamu charged them to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force.
He further directed the officers to ensure adequate supervision of their formations and commands to enhance the drive at repositioning the Force for improved service delivery.
Full list of the Senior Police Officers
AIG Dan Bature,fdc – AIG DFA FHQ
AIG Hyelasinda Kimo Musa – AIG PMF
AIG Yunana Y. Babas, mni– AIG Zone 8 Lokoja
AIG Dan Mallam Mohammed,fdc – AIG SPU
AIG Mua’zu Zubairu Halilu – AIG CTU
AIG Rabiu Yusuf – AIG ICT
AIG Ahmed Iliyasu – AIG Zone 2, Lagos
AIG Mohammed Uba Kura – AIG Maritime
AIG Zaki M. Ahmed – AIG Zone 6, Calabar
AIG Zama Bala Senchi – AIG Community Policing
AIG Bello A. Sadiq – AIG Zone 1, Kano
AIG Austin Agbonlahor Iwero,fdc – AIG DOPS FHQ
AIG Lawal Ado – AIG Works
