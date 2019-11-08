The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Friday said it had seized 44 assets which include two mansions and 15 buildings located in the Federal Capital Territory.

Spokesperson of the anti-graft agency, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

Okoduwa said other assets seized by the agency comprised 27 pieces of land, one factory building at Asokoro, Maitama and other districts.

She said all assets seized are valued at N14.7 billion.

She disclosed that the assets were linked to 32 corporate entities and that the seizures followed the denial of ownership by the supposed owners.

She said: “The commission, in collaboration with the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), had found that the entities had N883.7 million tax liability on the seized properties.

“The seizure is based on Section 45(4) of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act .”