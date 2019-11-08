Justice Esohe Ikpomwen, Edo Chief Judge, on Thursday set free Chukwuebuka Eze, 25, an inmate of the Nigeria Correctional Centre in Benin, who had spent four years and 11 months in custody.

Eze, whose case file was reportedly missing since then, was a phone accessories dealer at Abudu in Orhionmwon Local Government Area of the state before his arrest.

He had been remanded in custody since Nov. 5, 2014, for alleged conspiracy, robbery and murder.

Ikpomwen advised the freed inmate to turn a new leave as he regained his freedom.

She also granted bail to Festus Asenota, 31, and Daniel Osioma, 29, in the sum of N100,000 with one surety each in like sum.

The chief judge, who commenced her visit to correctional facilities in Edo on Wednesday, released four inmates at the correctional facility in Oko.