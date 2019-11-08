Nigerian airline, Air Peace has acquired a B737- 800NG to boost its domestic and regional operations in line with its expansion plan.

Mr. Stanley Olisa, Corporate Communications Executive of the airline, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Lagos. Olisa said the aircraft arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at 8 p.m. on Thursday from Europe.

According to him, the new arrival is a 160 seater aircraft comprising 16 Business Class and 144 economy class seats.

“Air Peace, West, and Central Africa’s largest airline, last year became the first airline in sub-Saharan Africa to place a firm order for 10 B737 Max. The airline earlier this year made an order for 20 brand new 124 seater E195-E2 jets from Embraer, thereby making history as the launch customer of this new aircraft in entire Africa” he said.

He added that the airline has successfully started operations on the Sharjah-Dubai route on July 5, and it would soon begin services on international routes such as London, Houston, Johannesburg, Mumbai, and Guangzhou.

Olisa said the airline was grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for creating the enabling environment that made it possible for the airline to achieve this feat within a very short time of its existence.

“Our Chairman, Mr. Allen Onyema, is eternally grateful to President Buhari for making it possible for Air Peace to become what she is within the four years of the President’s regime. This is through the zero tax regime on imported commercial aircraft and aircraft spares introduced by his administration.”