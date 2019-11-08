The Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab has disclosed that 3,000 final year students of Lagos State University, LASU, Ojo will benefit from the fourth edition of the annual Ready-Set-Work, RSW initiative of the Lagos State Government.

Wahab disclosed this on Thursday during the sensitization of students of the Lagos State University Main Campus, Ojo.

He said that LASU plays an integral role in whatever achievements that could be attributed to the State Government because of the quality graduates being produced by the institution on a yearly basis.

According to him, LASU has been exemplary in the peaceful conduct of its students and in holding its convocations back-to-back, thereby producing students that are making the state proud.

He said that the State Government believes that if the institution must continue to produce the best intellectual graduates, there is need for government to consciously invest in preparing the students of LASU for the best by exposing them to good work ethics and for the world of work after graduation.

Wahab recalled that the government remained committed to the third pillar of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s T.H.E.M.E.S agenda which is Education and Technology, stressing that more technological innovations would be introduced to the education sector under the present administration in the State.

He urged the students to justify the huge investments of the State Government in the RSA initiative by embracing innovative ideas and entrepreneurial skills, stressing that more students from the institution would benefit from the initiative next year.

Also speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun described the decision of the state government to kick-start the sensitization of 2019 RSA at the University as very historic.

He attributed the continuation of the initiative under the present administration as a testimony to the successes recorded by the three previous editions of the programme.

Fagbohun stated that Governor Sanwo-Olu through the RSA had further demonstrated beyond doubt that governance in the State is truly continuum.

“I can confidently say it here this afternoon that up till this morning, some companies were chasing me up and down because they want to offer scholarship to some students of this great institution who had distinguished themselves in one way or the other, this to me is what the institution should be proud of,” the Vice-Chancellor stated.

He added that the fact that only 3,000 students would be able to participate in the RSW out of the 5,000 students who are presently final year students of LASU shows that the competition would be keenly contested for among the students, stressing that adequate support would be given by the university to encourage the students provided they show readiness to be a part of the programme.