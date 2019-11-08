The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger disclosed that 12 lives were lost in an accident on Friday in Gwacipe village of Gurara Local Government Area of the state.

While giving details on the accident in Minna, FRSC Sector Commander, Mr Joel Dagwa, said it involved DAF Trailer with registration number KMW 08 AX and Toyota Hiace with registration number SSU 08 XA.

Dagwa said the accident was a result of overspeeding and dangerous overtaking.

He appealed to road users to obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid crashes.

He said: “The accident involved 25 people, 12 of them were killed while nine sustained injuries and taken to Federal Medical Centre, Gawu for treatment.

“All corpses have been deposited at the hospital.”