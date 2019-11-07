South African comedian and host of ”The Daily Show” Trevor Noah, gives his candid opinion on relationships.
The 35-year-old disclosed in an interview that co-habiting before and after marriage is the major cause of divorce.
Watch the video here.
Thursday, November 7, 2019 3:10 pm
South African comedian and host of ”The Daily Show” Trevor Noah, gives his candid opinion on relationships.
The 35-year-old disclosed in an interview that co-habiting before and after marriage is the major cause of divorce.
Watch the video here.
What do you think?