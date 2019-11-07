Music producer and singer Cobhams Asuquo serenaded his wife Ojuolape with a very heart touching and romantic rendition of Joeboy’s banging single ”Baby”.
Along with the recording, Cobhams says his wife is his woman crush every day. Check it out here:
This goes out to my woman crush all day everyday @ojuola I thought I’d do a little rendition of the amazing @joeboyofficial ‘s “My baby” for you this Wednesday. Nothing I can’t do for #MyBaby Video Credit @gaston.kossi A.K.A “Gaston Shot it” Engineering credit @sifonalphonsus1 A.K.A “Trouble Maker” Chief Whip @adebimpyl A.K.A “Company Bully” Supporter’s club @solaraji @blessinguzzi #Music #Cover #Studio #Afrobeats #Naija #Protools #Waves #Morphoder #Greatness #Love
