By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Everything about Ukraine fashionista and artist, Victoria Millen is fascinating. Her personality, fashion sense and everything has caught the eyes of a lot of brands.

She had a substantial social media presence even before she turned into a fashion traveller or an artist for the love she has for the art culture.

Victoria Millen born Viktoria Genadievna Mykolenko is a go-getter and at some point, she took a few courses in London on the history of art after her studies in Ukraine on art between the time-frame of 2009 to 2016.

The fast-rising star has been spotted on several red carpets lately, but her stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week (PFW) 2019 remains indelible.

Millen has been creatively putting fans on a cruise with her designs why blowing the minds of the public whenever she arrives at the event in style.