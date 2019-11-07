US President Donald Trump, with few days to his impeachment hearings going live on TV networks, is clutching at all available straws and the latest is his call that former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter testify.

Well, the Bidens are the cause of Trump’s problems with Congress because of his obsession to get them nailed in a Ukraine corruption probe. Trump now wants to deflect allegations of wrongdoing in Ukraine toward the Democratic presidential candidate.

On Thursday, Trump parroted a quote from Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) asking what Hunter Biden does to earn money, tweeting that it was a “very good question.”

“He and Sleepy Joe must testify!” Trump tweeted, using a nickname to refer to the former vice president.

“What did Hunter Biden do for the money?” @SenJohnKennedy A very good question. He and Sleepy Joe must testify! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2019

Bad news however for Trump.

Neither of the Bidens is likely to testify in the House impeachment inquiry.

While Republicans have the power to request a subpoena of witnesses, those requests are subject to approval by Democrats leading the investigation.

Still, the Bidens may face more scrutiny in the GOP-controlled Senate. The Washington Post reported that Kennedy and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) were among those suggesting that the Senate summon Hunter Biden to testify about his business dealings.

Some Republican senators were uncomfortable with the strategy, the Post reported.