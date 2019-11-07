Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has extended his contract with Italian outfit, Udinese, which will see him play until 2023.

The Nigeria international signed the deal on Wednesday.

Troost-Ekong took to his Twitter page to express how thrilled he was to extend the deal and has vowed to keep working hard to improve his game, reports Completesports.com.

Very happy with my renewal. Thanks to Udinese for the confidence, the hard work continues! #ForzaUdinese ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6F3RERLVmI — William Troost-Ekong (@WTroostEkong) November 6, 2019

The 26-year-old linked up with the Bianconeri last summer from Turkish outfit, Bursaspor, penning a four-year contract.

The centre-back made 35 Serie A appearances for Udinese last season and was booked 4 times, helping the club to a respectable 12th position.

The defender who was born in the Netherlands to a Nigerian father, and Dutch mother, has made nine league appearances for the club this season.