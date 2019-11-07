Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited (SIPML), a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has reaffirmed its commitment to the promotion of African arts.

Mrs. Nike Bajomo, Executive Director, Business Development, SIPML, made the disclosure in her opening remarks at the Art X Modern section of this year’s edition of Art X.

The Art X Modern segment which was sponsored by SIPML was newly introduced into Art X this year. Art X Modern showcased the artworks of the pioneers of African modern art from the mid-20th century.

Mrs. Bajomo, pointed out that the event was organized for the benefit of its clients and stakeholders who are passionate about making careers out of the arts.

She said: “We believe that creativity and intellect can serve as sources of livelihood for individuals who decide to make a career out of their passion for painting, drawing, sculpting and other interesting forms of art. We are optimistic that the conversations that will take place here today will not only educate but will be inspiring enough to impact the art industry in Nigeria so that more people will appreciate art. Hopefully, as time goes by, art will be recognized as a viable asset in Nigeria.”

She added that Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers was proud of the milestones Art X Lagos had achieved since its inception in raising awareness for art in Nigeria.

The Art X Modern segment featured Art X Talks, which featured a panel where issues pertaining to the development of African arts were discussed. Themed “Collecting Live”the panel proffered various ways of promoting African art, which included encouraging curators to buy art works that were created by African artists.

ART X Lagos which is in its fourth edition, is West Africa’s first international art fair, aimed at showcasing intriguing and innovative contemporary art from the African continent and the Diaspora.

Some of the artists whose artworks were showcased at the Art X Modern segment were: ToyinOdutola, LadiKwali, Deborah Roberts and Tschbalala Self.