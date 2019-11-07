The Deputy Commissioner in-charge of the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yaba, DCP Yetunde Longe has disclosed that more internet fraudsters and possibly their mothers will be sent to prison if found guilty after prosecution.

She disclosed this on Wednesday on a morning show programme on Lagos Television (LTV) while reacting to the news making rounds in the media that yet to be identified women have formed an ‘Association of Yahoo Boys’ Mothers’.

According to Longe, for now, the ‘Association of Yahoo Boys’ Mothers’ is still an hear-say until police investigation reveals that there is truth in it.

“And if it turns out to be true and its proven that they are in any way involved or provided any form of support to the crime, that makes them accomplices and co-conspirators where which they will be made to face the full wrath of the law,” he added.

She, however, applauded the Lagos Commissioner of Police, CP Zubairu Muazu on his continuous and relentless effort in making sure cyber crime becomes a thing of the past in Lagos.