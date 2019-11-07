Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is to present the 2020 budget to the House of Assembly for approval on Friday.

his is the first budget the governor will be presenting since he took over the helms of affairs on May 29, 2019.

Stakeholders from all walks of life, including the private sector, members of the diplomatic missions, political groups and other dignitaries in the state are expected to attend the event.

A statement from the Assembly said only invited people are expected at the budget presentation, as maximum security will be provided.