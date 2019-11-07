Eddie Murphy allegedly called Whitney Houston on her wedding day to tell her that marrying Bobby Brown was a ‘mistake’, according to claims in a new book. Whitney, who died in 2012 at the age of 48, married R&B’s ‘bad boy’ Bobby on 18 July 1992 after a few years of dating.

Before she settled down with the New Edition singer, she is believed to have dated comedian Eddie, although the pair never confirmed the rumors. However, her best friend and lover Robyn Crawford have detailed what she claims happened with their romance in her new memoir A Song For You: My Life With Whitney Houston. Metro.co.uk reports.

‘She was more interested in Eddie Murphy [than Bobby], but he was elusive,’ Robyn writes in the book which is being excerpted by People. Recalling a particular incident, Robyn said: ‘One day when Eddie was supposed to come for dinner, I caught a glimpse of Whitney. She was wearing a black dress and low-heeled slingbacks. For a moment, I thought “Boy, I wish she was doing that for me”. ‘[Eddie] never showed up that night.’

According to Robyn, Eddie had a realization on the day Whitney was set to marry Bobby and allegedly begged her in a phone call not to go ahead with the wedding. ‘[That day] Eddie Murphy called to say she was making a mistake but she pressed ahead,’ Robyn writes.

In another chapter of the memoir, Robyn breaks her silence on the famous rumors she herself was romantically involved with the I Will Always Love You singer. Robyn, 58, confirms that she had a ‘physical’ relationship with Whitney and were indeed secretly lovers in the ‘80s. She writes: ‘We wanted to be together and that meant just us.’

However, Whitney reportedly ended their romance shortly after signing her momentous record deal with Clive Davis at Arista. Robyn recalls: ‘She said we shouldn’t be physical anymore because it would make our journey even more difficult. ‘She said if people find out about us, they would use this against us and back in the ’80s that’s how it felt. I kept it safe. I found comfort in my silence.’