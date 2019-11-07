By Taiwo Okanlawon

US rapper and Grammy award-winner, Clifford Harris, popularly known as T.I. has revealed that he takes his daughter, 18, to the gynaecologist to do ‘virginity test’ every year.

The 39-year-old artiste who was on the ‘Ladies Like Us’ podcast narrated how he follows Deyjah Harris to the doctor’s office after each birthday to “check her hymen”.

He told the hosts: “Not only have we had the conversation about keeping her virginity, we have yearly trips to the gynaecologist to check her hymen

“Yes, Yes I go with her. This is what we do usually, like the day after the [birthday] party, she’s enjoying her gifts. I put a sticky note on the door: ‘Gyno. Tomorrow. 9:30.’

“So we’ll go and sit down and the doctor will come and talk and the doctor’s maintaining a high level of professionalism. He’s like, ‘Well, you know sir, I have to, in order to share information’ — I’m like, ‘Deyjah, they want you to sign this paper so we can share information. Is there anything you would not want me to know?’ ‘See doc? No problem.”

“So then they come and say, ‘Well, I just want you to know that there are other ways besides sex that the hymen can be broken, like bike riding, athletics, horseback riding, and just other forms of athletic physical activity.”

“So I say, ‘Look doc, she doesn’t ride no horses, she doesn’t ride no bike, she doesn’t play no sports. Just check the hymen please and give me back my results expeditiously.”

“But I will say as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

He, however, admitted that he is not that strict with his 15-year-old son who he said is sexually active and he doesn’t have a problem with that.

T.I. defended his actions by saying he thinks a lot of people wish their parents had been more protective of them.

“I think that most kids in hindsight, looking back, they always thank their parents for not allowing them to damage themselves as much as they could have.”

“I don’t want guys to woo my daughter even though she’s now an adult. They’re no fun. Who wants a virgin? Like, really? All that work.

“I don’t want any of my children to have sex before it’s time for them, but who’s to say when it’s time?

“However, I will definitely feel different about a boy than I will about a girl. And that’s just the God’s honest truth. I don’t think there’s any father out there who’ll tell you any different,” the rapper added.