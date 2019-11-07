Thai authorities on Thursday announced arrest of the administrator of a website that streamed 3,000 pirated movies online and earned about 5 million baht (164,729 U.S. dollars) a month from online gambling advertisements.

“The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) said they found that the Thai man, who was running the pirated website, was living abroad, said DSI director-general Paisit Wongmuang.

“He hired a 22-year-old man living in northern Thailand as administrator for the website.’

“We have already arrested the administrator early November and shut down the website.

“The site had used sophisticated equipment that made it hard for authorities to track it down, and had set up a server abroad,” said Paisit.

The DSI chief said Thailand was requested by the Motion Picture Association in the United States and Hollywood copyright agents from eight movie camps, asking the DSI to investigate the website, Xinhua reported.