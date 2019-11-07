A Court of Appeal sitting in Owerri on Thursday upheld the election of Owelle Rochas Okorocha of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as senator representing Imo West Senatorial District.

The court also upheld the election of senate majority whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, also of the APC.

The Chairman of the panel, Justice R.A. Ada, said that the appeals by Senators Osita Izunaso of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Jones Onyereri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against Okorocha lacked merit.

Ada reaffirmed the judgement of the State and National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal which upheld Okorocha’s election, adding that it was in order.

“The petitioners could not substantiate their allegations of violence, over-voting, mutilation of electoral results and hijacking of electoral officers.

“The petitioners could not also prove the allegation of duress as alleged by the returning officer,’’ she said.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced Okorocha as winner of the February 23 senatorial election in Imo West.

Justice Ada also affirmed Oji Uzor Kalu as the rightful winner of the February 23 election in Abia North Senatorial district.

In a unanimous decision, Ada flayed the lower court (election tribunal) for ordering a rerun in some electoral wards in Abia North.

The judge said that the premise on which the Elections Petitions Tribunal cancelled Orji’s victory was unknown to law.

She contended that the lower court granted the petitioner reliefs it did not ask for, saying, “it was unacceptable in law.”