The Edo State National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Coordinator, Mr Ojo Adebayo, has appealed to the Edo State government to complete the NYSC permanent orientation camp.

Adebayo made the call during the Swearing-In ceremony of 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 of corps members in Okada, Edo on Thursday.

“This is evident in the ongoing fencing of the camp which is about to be completed, while efforts are on top gear toward ensuring the completion of other structures at the camp,” he said.

Ojo advised the 2019 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members to be security conscious and participate in activities that would prepare them for the service year.

He urged the corps members to be active in spite of challenges of insecurity in the country.

Ojo enjoined the corps members to participate in activities to prepare them mentally, physically and psychologically for the national service.

“During the orientation course, the corps members would go through lectures on topical issues, physical training, drills and skills acquisition.

“The trainings and other camp activities are meant to toughen our corps members physically and empower them in preparation for the arduous but rewarding task of nation building,” he said.