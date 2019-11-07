By Okafor Ofiebor

As the battle for the soul of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) rages Senator Magnus Abe, the immediate past Senator representing Rivers South East has dismissed those against the appointment of Dr Joi Nunieh led interim Committee as “irresponsible noise makers”.

Abe who is also a lawyer, and from the same Ogoni ethnic nationality with Joi Nunieh and who is rumoured to have influenced her nomination was reacting to the controversies surrounding the rejection of an interim Committee as an illegal contraption against NDDC Act.

Abe argued that President Muhammadu Buhari, by law, is the only person vested with the power to appoint any person into the Board and management of NDDC.

He advised those who may be aggrieved because their preferred persons were not appointed by the President to take their grievances to the President.

“Why is the appointment of Nunieh different? This is not the first time such appointment of by the President was done.

Senator Abe expressed surprise over the media buzz about the appointment of Nunieh, rather than focusing on the fact that there has been sleaze going on in the Commission and the President has ordered forensic audit from 2000.

Explaining further on seeming confusion, Kennedy Friday, an aide to Senator Abe, took to his Facebook timeline to explain that it was worthy of note that the role and capacity in which Nunieh was acting and performing did not require Senate confirmation.