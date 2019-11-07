Former Chairman of Pension Reform Task Team (PRTM), Abdulrasheed Maina was unable to perfect his bail application on Thursday as the Federal High Court in Abuja failed to attend to his case.

The date for ruling would be announced at the close of work, according to Justice Okon Abang.

The judge said the heavy workload on the court was the reason for the development.

Abang said: “On account of the heavy workload on this honourable court, the court shall reserve ruling on the bail application.

“The ruling is not ready. The court will give another date at the close of work today.”

Maina, whose trial was stalled on Tuesday due to ill-health, was, on Thursday, wheeled into Court 6, where his bail application was expected to be taken.

Maina had, on Oct. 25, arraigned alongside a firm, Common Input Property and Investment Ltd, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) before Justice Okon Abang.

He was charged with 12 counts bordering on money laundering, operating fictitious bank accounts and fraud.

While Maina is the 1st defendant in the case, the company was the 2nd defendant.