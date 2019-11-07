Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat on Thursday disclosed that that government has approved the procurement of tablets for all primary school teachers in the state in order to aid understanding and improve their teaching skills.

He said the tablets would also help to geo-reference teachers (helping to know when they are in class or not), disclosing that the state government had approved the recruitment of 1,000 primary school teachers.

Hamzat also hinted that the education sector’s allocation in the coming year’s budget would reflect the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to improving learning environment as well as the standard of education in the state.

The Deputy Governor, who spoke at the commissioning of St. Mary Model Nursery/Primary School, Fr. Sadiku Memorial Nursery/Primary School, Oba Abdul-Fatai Aromire Library and ICT Centre and some sporting facilities in the Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, emphasized that the state government placed high premium on education of pupils, adding that children needed to be educated in good environments if the standard of education would improve.

According to him, “what is important for us is education and it is fundamental to the development of the state, you will see a big increase in education budget.

“Education is one of the most important thing we must do as a society, we cannot afford to have functional illiterates, it is essential to have children that are well educated in a good environment. I thank the chairman of this local government for taking this initiative.”

He, therefore, commended the entire management of the Council for the initiative and called on all to take possession of the commissioned facilities and ensure that they are kept for posterity.

Executive Chairman, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, Fatai Adekunle Ayoola stressed that his administration was passionate about the process of development among adolescents, hence its resolve to provide comfortable learning environment for the kids in the area. He emphasized his continued commitment towards transforming communities in the local government as part of a greater Lagos.