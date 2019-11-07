By Okafor Ofiebor

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has revealed the vision of his government to grow the state’s economy through continuous development of infrastructure and creation of employment for the people.

Wike, who made the disclosure on Tuesday in Port Harcourt during the Maiden NLNG DLPG Delivery to Stockgap Terminal, also said his government would sustain the creation of enabling environment to attract more investments to the State.

“We will continue to develop infrastructure in the state to grow the state’s economy and attract more investors to the State.

“Rivers State is the best place for investors to come. There is always return on investment in the state.”

Governor Wike commended the Chairman of Stockgap for investing in the state. He expressed happiness for the major investment that will positively improve the state.

“I am happy with this investment. We will reconstruct the road leading to this facility as an encouragement to the investor.

“This facility will create employment and develop the economy of the area. We need to support investors for the good of the society “, the governor said.

He praised the Nigerian Engineers who constructed the facility, adding that time had come for Nigerian Engineers to be given the opportunity to showcase their skills for the development of the country.

While thanking the NLNG for their role in the development, he wondered why the Federal Government was yet to pay its counterpart fund for the construction of Bonny-Bodo Road.