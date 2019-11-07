By Okafor Ofiebor

A month after abduction, Rachael, wife of Sergeant Gift Ojimini, who is one the two Policemen abducted with their boat driver on Monday October 8, 2019 has been contacted by the kidnappers and allowed to speak to her husband on telephone.

She said in the brief telephone conversation, the kidnappers asked her to record the call to confirm that her husband was still alive but that the time to pay ransom was running out.

Mrs Rachael Ojimini, who was in tears, made this known while calling on the Police high Command and Hon. Paul Lawrence Paul, the Chairman of the Andoni Local Government Area to ensure the release of her husband.

She said she was scared for the life and safety of her husband as he sounded very weak on the phone.

She appealed to the police to compel the Chairman to open up dialogue with the abductors who have vowed to eliminate her husband if the chairman refused to accede to their demands.

“The kidnappers threatened that the safety of my husband is in the hands of the Andoni Local government Chairman. They vowed that if the Chairman does not give them what he had promised they would kill my husband.

“When my husband spoke to me I recognize his voice. He said he was too weak because they are torturing him. Even when I played his voice to his family members they said it was his voice. My mother-in-law also confirmed that it was my husband’s voice.” The distraught wife narrated.

The two policemen of the Rivers State Police Command were abducted by gunmen at Ngor, Headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

At time of filing this report, Hon. Paul Lawrence Paul was yet to react to demands of the kidnappers.

In June, three expatriates working for Raffoul Nigeria Limited, who were involved in the construction of the Unity Road in the area linking Opobo-Nkoro, Andoni, Khana Local Government Areas were abducted in the Andoni axis of the road.

The state governor, Nyesom Wike, immediately handed down a 72-hour ultimatum for their release, which yielded results only several weeks after.