Hollywood actress Sandra Bullock and TV show host Ellen DeGeneres are teaming up against websites spreading fake endorsement ads.

Both stars have filed a lawsuit in the Los Angeles Superior Court against defendants listed as John Does 1 through 100 because it is unclear who runs the controversial sites and/or who is behind the alleged fraud.

The lawsuit claims Bullock and DeGeneres are repeatedly targeted by online scams that use their likeliness and age to hawk beauty and anti-aging products to unsuspecting customers.