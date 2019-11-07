Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai Governor of Kaduna State has prevailed again at the appeal court against the PDP Challenger, Isah Ashiru, whom he defeated in the 9 March 9th, 2019 election.

A five-man panel of the court of appeal on Thursday unanimously affirmed the decision of the lower tribunal and declared El-Rufai as the truly elected Governor of the state.

Ashiru and his party had filed an appeal before the higher court, challenging the decision of the lower tribunal.

At the tribunal, they claimed that the election was flawed with massive fraud and irregularities and asked it to cancel 515,951 votes, which they said were unlawfully added to El-Rufai’s votes as well as 124,210 unlawful votes, which they said were also added to the PDP.

More to come