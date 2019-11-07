Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday challenged the Bayelsa Government, led by Governor Seriake Dickson to account for N100 billion expended on the construction of the state’s airport runway project.

According to Oshiomhole, the project was the most expensive anywhere in the world.

The former Edo State Governor was speaking when APC governorship aspirant in Bayelsa, Mr Heineken Lokpobiri, visited him in Abuja.

Oshiomhole said the Bayelsa State Government should desist from blaming government for not granting lincense to the airport to operate, saying that the airport had been flooded because the runway was below the ground level and that the government ought to have carried out proper survey.

According to him, “if President Buhari was to stop it, what stopped Gov. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa by himself? We challenge Dickson to use his own plane to test-run and land on that airport. We challenge Dickson to prove that when the airport was flooded, that the flood was caused by Buhari.”