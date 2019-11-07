The Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore Mrs. Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a candidate in the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.
Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa, in her ruling said INEC acted above the law by refusing to accept the party and its candidate for the poll.
She added that INEC had no power to disqualify any candidate for an election without a court backing.
Ogunbanjo-Giwa also compelled INEC to put the SDP logo on the ballot papers to be used for the election.
What do you think?