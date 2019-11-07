The Federal High Court, Abuja on Thursday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to restore Mrs. Natasha Akpoti of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a candidate in the forthcoming November 16 governorship election in Kogi State.

Justice Folashade Ogunbanjo-Giwa, in her ruling said INEC acted above the law by refusing to accept the party and its candidate ‎for the poll.

She added that INEC had no power to disqualify any candidate for an election without a court backing.

Ogunbanjo-Giwa also compelled INEC to put the SDP logo on the ballot papers to be used for the election.