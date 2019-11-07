By Jennifer Okundia

Bearing a man’s Last name as a married woman used to be a big deal in society, but not anymore.

When a woman’s surname is popular and influential, she might not want to trade it even when she gets married.

Another reason may also be when a celebrity’s name is already an established brand and so altering it, could cause an identity crisis.

Take a sneak peek at these actresses who are known by their maiden names even after marriage.

They include: Lala Akindoju, Stella Damasus, Hilda Dokubo, Joke Silva and Regina Daniels.

