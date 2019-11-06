On the opening day of the 2nd China International Import Expo on November 5th, China time, the “Yiwu China Commodity City” brand was unveiled at Times Square in New York, attracting tourists from all over the world, competing with onlookers and becoming the focus of global trade.

“Yiwu for commerce and trade, sharing the future” – Yiwu China Commodity City has transmitted Yiwu’s voice to the world, showing the unique charm of China’s economic development.

Yiwu China Commodity City is called “the world’s largest small commodity wholesale market” by the United Nations, the World Bank and Morgan Stanley. As of late, the Yiwu market has traded with more than 210 countries and regions around the world, and more than 500,000 foreign merchants come to Yiwu every year.

Relying on export advantages, Yiwu actively develops import trade, and Yiwu China Import Commodity City Incubation Zone brings together about 150,000 source products from more than 100 countries and regions. To realize the strategic transformation of “Import and Export Two-Wheel Drive, Domestic and Overseas Interconnection” for Yiwu Market, Yiwu continues to empower and build an omnichannel import commodity trade centre.

Meanwhile, Yiwu is also experiencing iterations from traditional trade to digital trade.

Yiwu cooperated with Alibaba to sign the eWTP strategic cooperation agreement, build an eWTP Global Innovation Center in Yiwu, promote the innovation and practice of trade patterns between Yiwu and the overseas sites of the eWTP service system, and establish a globally applicable eWTP standardization rules system.