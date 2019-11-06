Justice J. K. Omotosho of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has convicted and sentenced two brothers to five years imprisonment for obtaining money under false pretences.

The convicts are Otojareri Governor Lucky (a.k.a Sam Lewis) and Otojareri President Mayor (a.k.a John Jacob Carison).

Their offence was contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.

Lucky and Mayor were arraigned by the Port Harcourt Zonal office of the EFCC, on Thursday, October 25, 2019 on one-count charge bordering on obtaining the sum of $788.00(USD) under false pretences.