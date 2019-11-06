Juventus are now through to the last 16 rounds of the UEFA Champions League competition.

This was effected after the Serie A champions claimed 2-1 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

Substitute Douglas Costa’s injury-time winner clinched their place in the knockout stages after Aleksei Miranchuk had canceled out Aaron Ramsey’s fourth-minute opener.

Juventus are three points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of Group D before the Spanish side travels to pointless Bayer Leverkusen later.