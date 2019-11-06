Juventus’ Brazilian forward Douglas Costa celebrates with Juventus’ Argentine forward Paulo Dybala after scoring a goal during the UEFA Champions League group D football match between FC Lokomotiv Moscow and Juventus at Moscow’s RZD Arena stadium on November 6, 2019.

Juventus are now through to the last 16 rounds of the UEFA Champions League competition.

This was effected after the Serie A champions claimed 2-1 victory over Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

Substitute Douglas Costa’s injury-time winner clinched their place in the knockout stages after Aleksei Miranchuk had canceled out Aaron Ramsey’s fourth-minute opener.

Juventus are three points clear of Atletico Madrid at the top of Group D before the Spanish side travels to pointless Bayer Leverkusen later.