Mr Femi Falana, senior advocate of Nigeria and the lawyer of the detained convener of #RevolutionNow protest, Mr Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, said his clients have met the bail conditions set by Justice Ifeoma Ojukwu.

Both Sowore and Bakare are facing a charge of treasonable felony preferred against them by the Federal Government and the Department of State Services(DSS).

Mr Femi Falana gave this information in court while asking for an adjournment of the case.

He said the Department of State Services in whose custody the defendants have been detained and from where they were produced in court on Wednesday have denied the lawyers access to the defendants.

The trial has been adjourned till 5th and 6th of December, 2019.

Justice Lucia Ijeoma Ojukwu, had softened Sowore’s bail conditions on 21 October, slashing the deposit required from N50m to N20million.

The 52 year-old judge on Oct. 4, first granted Sowore N50 million bail, with two sureties in like sum, and ordered that a deposit N50million be made as security.

Ojukwu said all earlier bail conditions by the court remained, and emphasised the restraining order on the defendants from participating in rallies due to the nature of the case.

The court ordered that Sowore’s sureties must reside in Abuja, with landed property in Abuja worth the bail sum.

They are to deposit the original title documents of the property with the court.

She also barred Sowore from traveling out of Abuja and the second defendant out of Osogbo, during the pendency of the case.