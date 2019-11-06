Nollywood’s sweetheart Belinda Effah, unveiled the official poster for her forthcoming faith-based movie, “Miracle“.

”Miracle” is about a girl who set out to school naive and looking to pursue her dreams. Guided by the teachings of her father she faces a true test of strength, character, and passion as she is caught up in a deadly love triangle. Will this love story lead to a happy ever after? Or will Miracle’s hopes and dreams be dashed?

The movie, directed by Pascal Amanfo and produced by Belinda Effah, stars Beverly Naya, Shawn Faqua, Eniola Badmus, Biola Segun-Willia, Emeka Rollas, Nicole Ndigwe, MC Abbey, Beverly Oh, Uche Chidulo and Musa Ibro.