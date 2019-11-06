The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) advised pedestrians in the state to be cautious while crossing the highways to avoid an unnecessary accident.

Mrs. Temitope Oseni, the Owode-Ijako Unit Commander of TRACE, gave this advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sango Ota, Ogun on Wednesday.

Oseni said that the advice became necessary for people crossing the roads around that area in order not to fall victim to some drivers driving against the normal traffic. She said no fewer than six persons had been knocked down and died by reckless drivers due to this traffic breach in the last one week in Owode-Ijako axis.

“The TRACE is calling on pedestrians to be careful, look at the left and right sides before crossing the road to avoid untimely death.

“I also want to plead with the commercial bus drivers not to be in a hurry as most commercial drivers are always impatient. They derive pleasure in driving against the traffic because they want to make more money at the expense of the pedestrians” she said.

Oseni, however, reiterated the TRACE commitment to ensuring that the highways in the state are safe for the people during the last months of the year.

She also said that the corps should intensify efforts on public enlightenment to educate drivers and road users on the importance of cultivating safety measures to reduce the

the spate of a road accident.

The unit commander advised the corps to further impose stiffer punishment on any drivers caught driving against traffic in the state.