MTN Nigeria launched ‘MoMo Agent’, a financial services product by its subsidiary, the Y’ello Digital Financial Services (YDFS) in Owerri, Imo state.

YDFS in collaboration with MTN officially launched the product on Wednesday at the Relief Market, Owerri.

Some of the traders expressed joy over the product and commended MTN for bringing easy financial services to their doorsteps. Traders were signed up as MoMo Agents as customers carried out on-the-spot transactions and were treated to impressive musical performance and gifted with several household items via a raffle draw.

Mrs. Chinyere Ajuzieogu, who deals in textile materials, was full of praises for YDFS and MTN.

“We no longer have to go to the bank to send money to customers. Now we can do it from the comfort of our shops and even get some commission. I am grateful to MTN and their subsidiary, the YDFS for helping us ease financial transactions,” she said.

The Activation Manager, Mobile Financial Services, YDFS, Mr. Daniel Orobiyi said that there were over a thousand registered MoMo Agents and counting in the State.

He added that the subsidiary would roll out about 500,000 Agents across Nigeria adding that the launch had already taken place in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, and Kano, after the official launch in Abuja on August 29.