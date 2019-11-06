By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Usually, having a couple in the same workspace is not entertained in a corporate setting, but hey, that’s why the showbiz industry is different from the norm.

Some Nollywood celebrities have been able to keep it together and are happily married while still enjoying their relationships and the glitz and glamour that comes with working together in the same industry.

While it’s fun to ship your favourite TV and movie characters, it’s even better getting to ship them in real life!

See 10 Nollywood couples who married their colleagues, are committed to their marital vows and have been able to keep a good home.

1. Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva:

Speak of a successful marriage, then you can speak of Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva. These two Nollywood veterans have been married for over 30 years and are unarguably Nollywood’s oldest power couple. They have been able to weather the storms and their marriage would easily pass as a template for new couples in the industry.

2. Iretiola and Patrick Doyle:

Nollywood actress Ireti Doyle and hubby, ace broadcaster, veteran actor and media personality, Patrick Doyle has been married for over 20 years. The duo reunited after a period of separation.

3. Banky W and Adesua Etomi:

Celebrity couple Banky W and his actress wife, Adesua Etomi are one lovely couple who got married in 2017 after appearing in the movie, The Wedding Party, where they played the role of husband and wife.

4. Norbert and Gloria Young:

Veterans Gloria and Norbert Young, are undoubtedly one of the oldest celebrity couples in the Nigerian film industry. The Youngs have been married for over 15 years and are proud parents of three beautiful kids.

5. Mide Martins and Afeez Abiodun:

Nollywood actress and daughter of late Funmi Martins, Mide Martins, is married to her beau, Afeez Abiodun Owo who is also an actor. The couple has been married for over 13 years, and they are proud parents of two lovely girls.

6. Ibrahim Suleiman and Linda Ejiofor:

Nigerian actress and model Linda Ejiofor and her beau, Ibrahim Suleiman, both appeared in the MNet TV Series, Tinsel. The duo tied the knot on November 11, 2018.

7. Razak Olayiwola and Moji Afolayan:

Yoruba star actress and one of the daughters of late Ade Afolayan, Ade Love, Moji Afolayan-Olayiwola has been married to fellow thespian, film producer and director, Rasaq Olayiwola aka Ojopagogo for about 15 years now. The couple met on the job over a decade ago and has since been married.

8. Richard and Jumobi Mofe Damijo:

Top Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo aka RMD married his heartthrob, Jumobi Adegbesan Damijo in 2000, after the death of his first wife. Jumobi before her wedding was a former Africa Independent Television (AIT) presenter. They are proud parents of five children.

9. Funke Akindele and Abdul Rasheed Bello:

Star actress Funke Akindele-Bello got married to Nigerian rapper and songwriter, Abdul Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz in 2016. The duo is blessed with twin boys and can be regarded as one of most celebrated couples in the country.

10. Sunday Omobolanle and Peju Ogunmola:

Renowned comic actor, Sunday Omobolanle aka Papi Luwe and his wife and actress, Peju Ogunmola, have been together for over 3 decades and still counting. Papi Luwe used to work with Pa. Ogunmola, Peju Ogunmola’s father. Whenever they travelled all over the federation for stage play and were returning to Lagos, they always stopped at Pa. Ogunmola’s house. According to Papi Luwe, he met Peju in her father’s house.