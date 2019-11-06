A Diaspora Information Desk would soon be established by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, its chairman, Ibrahim Magu said today.

Magu said the desk would be dedicated to addressing issues and matters that affect Nigerians in the Diaspora.

Magu disclosed this in his remarks at the opening event of the Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit 2019, themed, “Leveraging Diaspora Resources for Economic Growth,” at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While urging Nigerians in the Diaspora to help in providing useful information on Nigerian looters who hide stolen funds abroad and buy properties in foreign lands with the country’s stolen wealth, he gave the assurance that safety measures are in place to safeguard every investment in the country.

The EFCC boss commended the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM ) for initiating the investment summit, aimed at harnessing the investment potentials of Nigerians in the Diaspora, noting that the country’s investment climate was safe as the federal government and the anti-graft commission have enthroned a decent investment and business culture.

While emphasising that it was no longer business as usual in the country, he charged Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora to join in the fight against corruption, observing that the EFCC and NIDCOM have the same mission of improving the image of the country in the comity of nations, towards enhancing foreign investment inflow in the country.