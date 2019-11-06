Lekki Concession Company, the operator of the Admiralty Circle Toll Gate and the Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge has warned users to be prepared for some inconveniences as it upgrades the tolling system.

The company announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the upgrade will begin on 9 November and end 15 November.

Users of the toll gates are warned that they will not be able to use the electronic devices or access its online payment platform .

The company asked users to make cash payments for passages at the toll plazas or obtain payment vouchers from its Customers Service centres.

LLC apologised for the inconveniences to be experienced during the upgrade, which we suspect will include long, harrowing queues at the toll plazas.