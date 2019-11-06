The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) is set to commence Operation Zero Tolerance on Street Trading and hawking across the state in line with the mandate of the present administration of His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu at promoting a cleaner, hygienic and aesthetically resplendent environment.

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC) through advocacy, as well as ensuring total enforcement of the environmental Sanitation laws of the state will liaise with appropriate stakeholders before massive enforcement and implementation.

The Corps Marshal of the Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), CP Akinpelu Gbemisola (rtd) disclosed this on Moday at Alausa, Ikeja during one of its advocacy campaigns to the President-General, Association of Commodity Women and Men of Nigeria, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo.

According to her, “the present administration of His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has maintained its administration’s resolve towards a greener and cleaner environment, it is, therefore, important to seek for the support of your association and members to key into this vision towards ensuring adequate synergy to completely eradicate street trading, hawking, indiscriminate dumping of refuse and other environmental nuisance in Lagos State as it relates to our market places.”

Mrs. Akinpelu noted with dismay the activities of street traders, displaying of goods on roads setbacks, walkways, hawking on highways which impedes free flow of traffic coupled with littering of dirt on our roads, stressing that these prohibited acts expose traders to hazards like in the case of brake failure among other catalysts of auto accidents.

While appreciating the tremendous contribution of the leadership and members of this body towards the socio-economic development of Lagos State, being the commercial nerve centre of the Country and to the growth of the economy at large, the Corps Marshal, however, appealed to them to ensure proper waste disposal and desist from patronising cart pushers who most times dump refuses into drainages and canals which causes blockage for free flow of waters.

The Corps Marshal urged the members of the association to always avail the Agency of relevant information, complaints and suggestions on the activities of the Agency or its operatives as well as refuse to offer bribe to any of the operatives.

In her response, the President-General, Association of Commodity Women and Men of Nigeria, Mrs. Folashade Tinubu-Ojo appreciated the Corps Marshal’s intention to sanitise the environment and expressed readiness to partner with the agency in the area of advocacy to traders in markets across the state. She, however, appealed for a human face in the Agency’s operations with traders and assured of increased assistance from the body.