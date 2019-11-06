The Lagos State Government has sought the cooperation of the residents of Fadipe Street in Somolu Local Government Area for the smooth commencement of the reconstruction of the road in the area.

Speaking during the Stakeholders’ meeting at the Conference Room of the Ministry on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako stated that the stakeholders’ meeting was convened to sensitise stakeholders on the reconstruction of the road on Fadipe Street, Somolu and deliberate on the sustainable physical and socio-economic development of the area.

Salako, who spoke through the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Arc. Foluso Dipe said that the existing road would be upgraded to a modern road infrastructure and would provide many benefits to the people among which are improved aesthetic value of the area, improved connectivity index, improved rental and capital value as well as improved level of socio-cultural interaction and evolution.

His words: “this road reconstruction is in line with the determination of the Administration of His Excellency, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu to provide key infrastructure that is vital to development. This target can be achieved more easily with the cooperation and total support of the citizenry.”

He urged residents of the area to cooperate with the state government and its agents, particularly the contractor in actualizing the project as it was intended to provide succour to the people.

“I want to reiterate that this project is your project which you all need to rally round and see to fruition. Therefore, it is in the paramount interest of members of the community to jealously guide and monitor the facility for it to serve us for long” he said.

He stressed that the Lands bureau would be contacted to compensate the affected property owners within the right of way of the project as the process of payment of compensation was part of the package for owners of property that would be affected.

He enjoined members of the community to bear with some form of inconveniences that the road construction could bring, saying that with the cooperation of the people, the project should be completed within the stipulated time.

The permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, Engr.Olujimi Hotonu, who was represented by the Director, Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation, Engr. Lateef Somide, said that the road which 16ism by 480m in dimension would be upgraded with modern facilities such as paved stone surfacing materials, covered drainage and culverts, service ducts and streetlights.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Civic Engagement, Mrs. Rhoda Ayinde called for the cooperation of the people as the road construction was intended by the State Government to make the area more livable for the residents of Fadipe Street.

Speaking on behalf of the Residents, Mr. Anthony Oladele Idowu expressed his support for the project, saying that it would improve the lot of the people while he urged the government to consider speed breakers along with the project as the road is a bye-pass to other major roads in the area.